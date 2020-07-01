West Bromwich Albion are set to battle West Ham United for Chelsea youngster Ike Ugbo with a view to a loan deal for the 2020/21 season as reported by TeamTalk.

In fact, more than a dozen clubs have enquired about Ugbo including Watford, Crystal Palace, Derby County and Nottingham Forest who are also amongst the clubs keeping tabs on the forward.

The 21-year-old spent last season in Holland with second-tier side Roda JC where he scored 13 goals which is his best return so far.

Ugbo is yet to feature for the Chelsea first-team although he has enjoyed loan spells in England with Barnsley, Scunthorpe and MK Dons.

With it looking unlikely that he will break into their squad for next season, the Blues are considering loaning him out once again with plenty of English clubs interested as well as enquiries from Scotland and abroad.

He didn’t set the world alight during his loan spells in England but his move to Holland has been a successful one with his development and progress clear to see.

West Brom will be looking to add to their strike force should they win promotion to the Premier League and Ugbo could be deemed a useful addition who would be unlikely to cost too much in terms of loan fees.

However, they face stiff competition with West Ham, Watford and Crystal Palace also believed to be in the race for the young striker who could be a real one to watch for the future.

