Swindon Town will be in the hunt for some replacements for Keshi Anderson, who has left the club for Blackpool. Here are five strikers they could target this summer-

Jordy Hiwula- He has been released by Coventry City after their promotion to the Championship and will be weighing up his next move. The former Manchester City man is an established League One player.

Ian Henderson- Although he’s not an out and out forward, Swindon could look into bringing the experienced attacking midfielder to the County Ground. He has left Rochdale after six years at Spotland after scoring 126 goals in 343 appearances in all competitions.

Shay McCartan- The ex-Accrington Stanley and Lincoln City striker is also a free agent after finding himself on Bradford City’s retained list. He knows what it takes to play in the third tier and is another player Richie Wellens’ side could consider.

Nicky Maynard- His contract at Mansfield Town has expired and he is yet to sign an extension with the Stags. The veteran striker scored 15 goals last season for the League Two side, having bagged 22 the year before for Bury. Swindon could look into a deal for him to fill the void left by Anderson’s departure.

Ryan Bowman- He still has another two years left on his contract at Exeter City but was left frustrated after their Play-Off final defeat to Northampton Town on Monday night. He scored 15 goals in all competitions this past campaign for the Grecians. Could the Robins hand him a chance in League One?



Were you sad to see Anderson go, Swindon fans?