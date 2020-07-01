Brentford boss Thomas Frank has sent a challenging warning to promotion rivals West Bromwich Albion insisting “they must handle the pressure” as reported by the Evening Standard.

The Bees recorded another impressive victory over Reading on Tuesday evening meaning they have taken the maximum nine points since the Championship restart and look in devastating form.

Just ten days ago they trailed West Brom by ten points but that has now been cut to just two although the Baggies do have a game in hand.

Albion travel to Hillsborough to take on Sheffield Wednesday this evening looking to bounce back from an unconvincing return to action and increase the gap to their third-placed rivals.

Ahead of West Brom’s game against the Owls, Brentford boss Frank insists they will not be worrying about their rivals but concentrating on their own game.

“You can always talk about putting the pressure on. All we can do is focus on ourselves and make sure we win the next one.”

“I don’t know what they’re talking about or what they will do and I don’t care. I focus on us and what we can do to perform on Saturday again. Albion need to handle that pressure or come through that, that’s up to them.”

The Bees manager also revealed he was delighted at his three main forward having all netted since the restart.

“I said after the West Brom game we couldn’t use the win for anything unless we came to Reading on top form,” he added.

“It’s about us, the players, the staff and you could see that in the first training in after West Brom, we were bang on. I’m pleased that the BMW is up and running – Said Benrahma, Ollie Watkins and Bryan Mbeumo got a goal each in the first three games, that’s hugely important.”

