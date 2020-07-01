According to reports from Football Insider, Leeds United are interested in bringing Reading midfielder John Swift to the club next season. This ‘interest’ comes irrespective of whether Leeds gain promotion from the Championship to the Premier League.

Referencing a ‘Leeds source’, Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey says that Swift “remains on their radar” as the Whites look towards the summer and a rebuilding and recruitment push.

Midfielder Swift is a former Chelsea youngster who signed for Reading on a free transfer in mid-July 2016 from the Blues. Up to that point, Swift’s experience of football was loan deals out to Rotherham, Swindon and Brentford.

Since arriving at the Madejski Stadium, Swift has quickly established himself as a mainstay of the Reading side. He has made 143 appearances for the Berkshire outfit, scoring 21 goals and laying on 23 assists.

Swift has scored 5 goals and chipped in with 10 assists this season for a Reading side that has struggled with inconsistency at times. He is a player who Leeds United have not only looked at this season but is also a player Marcelo Bielsa likes.

After Leeds United beat Reading at Elland Road this season, Argentine Bielsa said of Swift:

“Swift is a great player, I value him a lot. He is a player who appears suddenly in attack and the same in transition between defence and attack, but especially when he passes from the defence to the attack.”

Someone of Swift’s calibre, especially with a glowing reference from Marcelo Bielsa himself, would fit right into a Leeds United side that purrs when it is ticking over smoothly. It isn’t only about his goals and assists, Swift is also able to fill in at various positions in the midfield engine room – something that Bielsa demands of his players.

Would John Swift be a good fit at Leeds United?