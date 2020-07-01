Pablo Hernandez is an ageing warrior, yet he is still a dangerous proposition for opponents to face. At some point, he will need replacing and Argentinian publication Doble Amarilla says that Leeds United are thinking of just this with their interest in young Argentinian Matías Zaracho.

Racing Club youngster Zaracho has been a member of the first-team set-up at La Academia since the start of July 2017, promoted there as a 19-year-old. Since then he has gone on to make 91 appearances (11 goals/10 assists) for Racing Club.

68 of those appearances (9 goals/7 assists) come from playing in Argentina’s top-tier competition, the Superliga. He has featured 19 times in the Superliga this season, scoring 4 goals and providing 1 assist.

YouTube: Matias Zaracho || Racing Club ► 2019/20 ᴴᴰ

Such is the potential of the young attacking player, who can play across the front three behind a lone striker, that some are calling him the next Argentinian superstar. That tag, bearing in mind the quality of players coming out of Argentina, is high praise indeed.

Interest in Matias Zaracho comes hot on the back of Doble Amarilla saying that Leeds United and Marcelo Bielsa are interested in another Argentinian, Lucas Martínez Quarta, as a replacement for Ben White. Regarding Zaracho, Doble Amarilla say that he is “another alternative” who is being “analyzed” by the Whites.

Analysis to one side for a moment, the bottom line here is that Zaracho would cost Leeds a fair amount. Transfermarkt has him valued at around the £14million mark and even at that cost, you’d not be buying him to be a bit part, sit-on-the-bench player.

Is it time for Leeds United to think in terms of replacing Pablo Hernandez?