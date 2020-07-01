Leeds United are, in many ways, indebted to the positive effect that Ben White has had since arriving on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion last summer. Equally, Marcelo Bielsa has brought out the potential of the youngster to the degree that he’s been elevated out of the Whites cheque book range. He’s likely to leave and Argentine publication Doble Amarilla says that Bielsa and Leeds have his replacement lined up.

Doble Amarilla say that this replacement is River Plate centre-back Lucas Martinez Quarta. 24-year-old Quarta graduated into River Plate’s first-team set-up from their Under-20s at the start of July 2016. He was just 20 years old then, and now has four seasons of top-tier experience under his belt.

Since his promotion, the Argentine, with Italian heritage, has gone on to make 95 appearances with River Plate (5 goals/3 assists). 64 of these (2 goals/1 assist) have been in Argentina’s Superliga competition. He has also gone on to make his international debut for Argentina, featuring in two friendly games against Chile and Mexico.

Doble Amarilla says that Quarta “is closely followed by Leeds of Marcelo Bielsa” who, as said above, will be looking for a replacement for Ben White after his impressive stay at Elland Road this season. Doble Amarilla continues by adding that Quarta is seen as “a priority” by the Whites.

Quarta, who is valued at £9m by website Transfermarkt, would fit the bill for Leeds United. He’s young, can play as both a left/right central defender and has featured as a defensive midfielder. That combination of youth and flexibility is the ideal mix that Marcelo Bielsa desires in his stripped-back squads.

Will replacing Ben White be that big a deal for Leeds United?