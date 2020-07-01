Recently released Sunderland man Ethan Robson is attracting a ‘lot of interest”, as per a report by the Sunderland Echo.

The midfielder is weighing up his next move as a free agent this summer.

Robson, who is 23 years old, rose up through the youth ranks at Sunderland and went onto make 14 appearances for their first-team, chipping in with a single goal.

He also spent time away on loan in the Scottish Premiership with Dundee in the 2018/19 season, followed by a spell in League Two earlier this past campaign at Grimsby Town.

Robson played 21 times for the Mariners and scored three goals in all competitions before Sunderland recalled him in the January transfer window.

He has now been released by the Black Cats but has said, as per the Sunderland Echo: “I’ve had a lot of interest. I think the big thing is going to be the restart date. When there’s officially a restart date I think there’ll be a lot more offers around.

“I’ve had some which is good, there are options. I’ve had interest from League One and League Two, and there are some teams in the Scottish Premier League who are interested. It’s definitely exciting times. I want to cement my place in a team next season and push on.”

Robson has parted company with Sunderland after 16 years on their books and will be excited for whatever new challenge arises. He is a decent option for clubs on a free transfer.

Would you take Robson at your club?