Nottingham Forest are interested in APOEL Nicosia defender Nicholas Ioannou, as per a report by Nottinghamshire Live.

The Reds have identified the Cyprus international as a potential summer target.

Ioannou, who is 24 years old, has played for APOEL for the past six years having previously risen up through the youth ranks at Manchester United.

Forest could now look to bring him back to England this summer as they look to bolster their defensive options.

Ioannou has a year left on his contract in the Cypriot First Division and has played 90 games for APOEL since his move there in 2014, chipping in with five goals from defence along the way. He has also helped them win the league title three times.

He joined Manchester United at the age of 11 and spent eight years in the academy of the Premier League giants. He was a regular for their youth sides during his time there but was released before subsequently moving back to his native Cyprus.

Nottingham Forest are going for promotion from the Championship and currently sit 5th in the league table, seven points inside the top six with seven games of the season left to play.

It is looking highly likely that Sabri Lamouchi’s side will be battling it out in the Play-Offs later this month and have their sights set on the Premier League.

Regardless of what league they are in next term, Ioannou is a player who they could keep their eyes on going as a possible defensive acquisition.

