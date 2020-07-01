Luton Town manager has revealed the details behind the incident between himself and Pablo Hernandez following the game against Leeds United as reported by Leeds Live.

At the end of the game there was a touchline clash with Spanish playmaker Hernandez but Jones has taken full responsibility for the argument.

“My fault,” said Jones. “We have a little of an argument in his native tongue. I apologise. It was me. I probably said something that I shouldn’t have said. Nothing malicious or anything and I wanted to make sure that I spoke to him because it was my fault.”

“Nothing in it really, but I wanted to make sure. I have the utmost respect for this Leeds team. They’re the best team, I know people here, I’ve worked with people who have played in this side. It was a great point.”

“He was having a moan that we defended it too much and frustrated them. Obviously they want teams to come out and have a go at them here so they can murder them but we ain’t that side.”

“It was one of those things. But nothing bad. We spoke, I got to practice my Spanish and Pablo got his apology.”

HEATED EXCHANGE

The incident took place following Luton’s 1-1 draw with Leeds at Elland Road in which Nathan Jones’ side took the lead before Stuart Dallas netted an equaliser for the hosts. For all of the home side’s pressing they couldn’t find a way through a stubborn Luton defence and Jones admitted he was proud of his side’s efforts.

There was also a heated exchange between Jones and the Leeds United Director of Football Victor Orta in which the latter seemed annoyed at the visitors’ lack of attacking play.

“He was having a go and I said ‘hey, we’re fighting for our lives here’. I was a bit vociferous in that and I just wanted to make sure that he knew that we’re fighting for our lives, we’re not going to come here and be massively open, so that was all. I’ve been called worse and I call people worse every day, so it’s nothing.”