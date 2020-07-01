West Bromwich Albion take on Sheffield Wednesday this evening as they look to bounce back to winning ways following an unconvincing return to Championship action since the resumption of the season.

The Baggies drew 0-0 with Birmingham City before losing 1-0 to promotion rivals Brentford who cut the gap to second place with a 3-0 thrashing of Reading on Tuesday evening.

In contrast, the Owls have seen a turnaround in fortunes since the restart with them drawing against Nottingham Forest and beating Bristol City.

There has been some criticism from Albion supporters in regards to their line-up in recent games in terms of formation and personnel. Here we take a look at the starting XI we think Slaven Bilic should choose for the Sheffield Wednesday encounter.

STARTING XI

SAM JOHNSTONE

KIERAN GIBBS, KYLE BARTLEY, SEMI AJAYI, DARNELL FURLONG

JAKE LIVERMORE, ROMAINE SAWYERS, FILIP KROVINOVIC

CALLUM ROBINSON, MATHEUS PEREIRA

CHARLIE AUSTIN

Bilic is sure to keep faith with Sam Johnstone who has looked solid between the sticks. In defence, he could look to make a change with Ahmed Hegazi having started the two previous games but looking a little off the pace against Brentford. This could pave the way for a return for Kyle Bartley to the centre of defence.

Livermore and Sawyers have a good relationship in midfield but with Bilic reverting back to a 4-3-2-1 formation in the second half against Brentford, he could opt to stick with the same setup against the Owls. Krovinovic added a much needed spark against Brentford and offers energy and fresh legs in midfield.

Matheus Pereira can be a match winner on his day and is certain to start and with the extra man in midfield it could see Grady Diangana drop to the bench. The winger started against Brentford and although he played well he is returning from a long injury lay off and could be used sparingly by the Baggies boss.

Upfront could also see a change with Robson-Kanu having really struggled against Brentford and being replaced by Kenneth Zohore for the second half. Austin has yet to start since the resumption and Bilic could give him a chance to impress against the Owls.