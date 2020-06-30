Love Island is a reality TV show, apparently – I’ve never seen a minute of it, thankfully. I know the basic premise, that was enough to put me off even watching it out of curiosity. However, it appears that one of the ‘stars’ of its latest run is about to sign for Charlton Athletic according to Phil Cadden writing in The Sun.

The reality star/Love Island celebrity in question is Wealdstone attacker Dennon Lewis. Lewis appeared on the hit series last year and certainly made a splash with the ladies.

However, it is his footballing skill and prowess that the Addicks are targetting after he impressed in helping Wealdstone with the National League South title.

Lewis had a footballing pedigree before opting to enter the Love Island villa. He’d started out at Premier League side Watford, never making it beyond their Under-23s. He spent time out on loan at Crawley Town (14 games) before being let go on a free transfer and being snapped up by Scottish side Falkirk at the start of the summer 2018 transfer window.

After one season and 23 games in Scotland (2 goals/1 assist), the 23-year-old joined Woking on another free transfer, featuring in 29 games (4 goals/3 assists). He was let go from here and that prompted his decision to sign on for Love Island.

He signed for Wealdstone and it was his displays that helped earn Wealdstone the National League South title. During the campaign just gone, he scored 14 goals and laid on a further 11 more with assists. What’s even more impressive is that this 25-goal contribution came despite him missing the first 10 games of the season due to being on Love Island.

At only £50,000, with 14 goals and 11 assists, Charlton might just have a cheap, low-risk transfer bargain on their hands here.

