Millwall fans are demanding that their club gets rid of Connor Mahoney following their 1-1 draw with Swansea City.

Both the Lions and the Swans are chasing a place in the Sky Bet Championship play-offs, something that makes this game very interesting. Since the season restarted, Millwall have struggled after only picking up one point in two games and that draw being against bottom of the table Barnsley. Swansea got off to a good start after the restart by beating Middlesbrough but they lost to Luton Town at the weekend.

It was advantage Millwall after twenty minutes when they were able to use the counter-attack effectively against a Swansea side looking to dominate possession. The South London side used their speed and were able to get plenty of space for Mason Bennett to finish a good move.

Millwall were very unlucky to concede as well. In the 66th minute the South Wales side had a free-kick and Rhian Brewster stood over it. He smashed it off the bar but in a cruel turn of luck, it bounced off the back of Millwall goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski and into the net. Despite Millwall’s best efforts, they were unable to get their first win since the season restarted.

The one person who is getting the blame for Millwall’s poor form is Connor Mahoney. He signed for them last summer and came on for Bennett at half time but the fans piled into him for his poor performance in this match.

GET RID OF MAHONEY — Billy amor (@billy_amor) June 30, 2020

if Mahoney's still there next season, I'm not renewing my season ticket — Ted (@ted_millwall) June 30, 2020

Don’t want to see Mahoney ever wear a Millwall shirt again — Ben🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@BMillwall1885) June 30, 2020

That was the best we've played since covid.Think that was probably woods best game,no stray 60 yarders and cant remember him losing the ball.Don't know what conor was doing, looked like he was going through the motions. There's a class player in there but looks low on confidence — Mooch (@Mooch2019) June 30, 2020

There was some positivity though as some fans thought Millwall should have won it.

Much better performance deserved the win🦁 — MillwallFanTv (@TvMillwall) June 30, 2020

So should have won that!! Robbed of a penalty😡😡😡😢 — OpeningLocksWithPoetry (@jim_john33) June 30, 2020

Should Millwall have won the game?