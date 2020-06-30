Luton Town arrive at Elland Road for tonight’s game against Leeds United fresh from a 1-0 victory on the road against Swansea City. It will be a big ask of the Hatters to repeat that against the table-topping Whites. It is a game that Nathan Jones speaks about in comments carried by Luton Today.

Leeds were imperious against a very good Fulham side last time out in a 3-0 home win. They soaked up the Cottagers pressure and then hit them at speed and on the break to get the three points which sent them top of the Championship pile.

That sort of display, the one that left Fulham bruised, battered and eventually broken would see any club off. Luton arrive as the next outfit to face Marcelo Bielsa’s steeds and many are tipping the Bedfordshire side to struggle against a very fluid Leeds team when can switch defence to attack very quickly.

Nathan Jones, recently returned to the helm at Kenilworth Road, has dismissed those saying that tonight’s game is one where the Hatters aren’t expected to get anything and whatever they do get will be a bonus. Jones added: “It’s 100 per cent not a free hit and we’re not looking at it in that way in any way, shape or form.”

The Luton boss is under no illusions about how tough a game this is for his steeds. Talking about what is facing his side, Jones stated:

“It’s the toughest test in the league, it has been all season, it was last year too. Leeds are the best side in the Championship and I don’t mean that with any disrespect to anyone else, but they don’t change. They come after you, they’re relentless, they play a certain way and if you’re not at it, then you don’t survive.“

Luton aren’t coming to Elland Road to survive tonight, Nathan Jones knows that this would be a foolish thing to do. Instead, he says that they will look to work hard to combat Leeds United’s undoubted strengths and impose their own game.

Regardless of tonight's result at Elland Road, will Luton survive in the Championship this season?