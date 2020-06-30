It is time again to vote on whether you approve of Gerhard Struber as the Barnsley head coach.

Last week, we launched the Manager Approval Ratings. This gives you a chance to vote on whether you are happy or not with your manager and to see what the rest of the fan base thinks. This is Week 2 of the Manager Approval Ratings and for the first time, we’ll get to see how opinion has moved over the last week.

We have changed the poll from last week. For the first time, we are including a Don’t Know option. This means if you are unsure if you approve or not of your head coach, you still have a chance to express your view.

Last week, Barnsley fans showed that they approve of Gerhard Struber as their head coach. 89% of fans have said that they approve of Jones as their head coach while 11% said they disapprove of him. This has given him an approval rating of +78.

It has been an unremarkable week for Gerhard Struber and Barnsley. They had a match against Millwall, a side that disappointed in their first match after the season restarted. Barnsley were unable to take advantage of that but they did get a point in a 0-0 draw. The Tykes did have chances, notably a shot in the box that was well saved by Bartosz Bialkowski, but they couldn’t get a breakthrough. After the draw, Barnsley remain at the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship.

Do you approve or disapprove of Gerhard Struber as the Barnsley head coach?