It is time again to vote on whether you approve of Nathan Jones as the Luton Town head coach.

Last week, we launched the Manager Approval Ratings. This gives you a chance to vote on whether you are happy or not with your manager and to see what the rest of the fan base thinks. This is Week 2 of the Manager Approval Ratings and for the first time, we’ll get to see how opinion has moved over the last week.

We have changed the poll from last week. For the first time, we are including a Don’t Know option. This means if you are unsure if you approve or not of your head coach, you still have a chance to express your view.

Last week, Luton Town fans showed that they approve of Nathan Jones as their head coach. 86% of fans have said that they approve of Jones as their head coach while 14% said they disapprove of him. This has given him an approval rating of +72.

It has been a good week for Nathan Jones and Luton Town. The Hatters had a tough match against Swansea City, one of the best performers in the first set of games after the restart. Despite this, Luton were able to pick up an impressive 1-0 win with the only goal of the game coming from James Collins. The game was marred due to a melee which led to Jordan Garrick of Swansea being sent off. Despite the win, Luton are still in the relegation zone.

Do you approve or disapprove of Nathan Jones as Luton Town head coach?