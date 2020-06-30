It is time again to vote on whether you approve of Danny Cowley as the Huddersfield Town head coach.

Last week, we launched the Manager Approval Ratings. This gives you a chance to vote on whether you are happy or not with your manager and to see what the rest of the fan base thinks. This is Week 2 of the Manager Approval Ratings and for the first time, we’ll get to see how opinion has moved over the last week.

We have changed the poll from last week. For the first time, we are including a Don’t Know option. This means if you are unsure if you approve or not of your head coach, you still have a chance to express your view.

Last week, Huddersfield Town fans showed that they disapprove of Danny Cowley as their head coach. 45% of fans have said that they approve of Cowley as their head coach while 55% said they disapprove of him. This has given him an approval rating of -10.

It has been a bad week for Huddersfield Town and Danny Cowley. They faced Nottingham Forest and couldn’t do much to stop the East Midlands side from beating them. Just before the first half ended, Lewis Grabban scored to put Forest ahead and doubled his tally with a penalty just after the second half started. Ryan Yates scored to seal the win for Forest though Huddersfield did get a consolation thanks to a penalty from Karlan Grant. The loss means Huddersfield have fallen into the relegation zone.

Do you approve or disapprove of Danny Cowley as the Huddersfield Town head coach?