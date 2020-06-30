Leeds United fans were rightly buzzing after they put Fulham to the sword and helped dent their promotion charge. It was a masterful display that, coupled with West Brom’s loss to Brentford, sent Leeds top by three points.

It was a result that also stretched their lead over the playoff leaders Brentford to eight points and 10 over Fulham who dropped to 4th.

It’s a whole different kettle of fish for tonight’s game at Elland Road against Luton Town. The Hatters arrive struggling in 23rd but with more momentum since the return of Nathan Jones. That makes it even more of a struggle as Luton have things to fight for.

George Wood/Getty Images Sport

Should Fulham, who play QPR, and Brentford, who play Reading, both lose tonight then a Leeds United win against Luton would stretch their lead to the playoff pack’s top-two to 11 and 12 points respectively. There would only be 18 points left to play for.

Leeds United’s Starting XI vs Luton Town

It is as it was against Fulham with Marcelo Bielsa neglecting to make any changes to the side that withstood Fulham’s formidable first-half effort before then turning the screw in the second half. On the substitutes bench, there is just the one change as Jordan Stevens drops out for the incoming Robbie Gots

