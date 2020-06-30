It is time again to vote on whether you approve of Grant McCann as the Hull City head coach.

Last week, we launched the Manager Approval Ratings. This gives you a chance to vote on whether you are happy or not with your manager and to see what the rest of the fan base thinks. This is Week 2 of the Manager Approval Ratings and for the first time, we’ll get to see how opinion has moved over the last week.

We have changed the poll from last week. For the first time, we are including a Don’t Know option. This means if you are unsure if you approve or not of your head coach, you still have a chance to express your view.

Last week, Hull City fans showed that they heavily disapprove of Grant McCann as their head coach. 15% of fans have said that they approve of McCann as their head coach while 85% said they disapprove of him. This has given him an approval rating of -70.

It has been a mixed week for Grant McCann and Hull City. They would have the match of the weekend against Birmingham City after being part of a thrilling 3-3 draw against them. Hull did get a good lead after scoring the first two goals in the game with those strikes coming from Josh Magennis and James Scott. Birmingham were able to get level later on thanks to goals from Gary Gardner and Dan Crowley. Hull retook the lead though Todd Kane but once again Birmingham equalised with another goal from Gardner. This draw took Hull out of the relegation zone.

Do you approve or disapprove of Grant McCann as the Hull City head coach?