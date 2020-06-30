According to Football Insider, Leeds United are ready to revisit transfer interest in former target John Swift, a player that Wayne Veysey’s article says “remains on their radar.“

Leeds United are on top of the Championship pile at the moment, three points ahead of nearest challengers West Brom and eight clear of Brentford who head the playoff pack.

Whilst the Whites remain pretty much sorted with how the squad is performing at the moment, the powers that be at the West Yorkshire club will be turning their thoughts to next season and player targets.

Swift is a former Chelsea youngster who signed for Reading on a free transfer in mid-July 2016 from the Blues. Up to that point, Swift’s experience of football was loan deals out to Rotherham, Swindon and Brentford.

Since signing on at the Madejski Stadium, Swift has made 143 appearances for the Berkshire outfit, scoring 21 goals and providing 23 assists. That output includes 5 goals and 10 assists this season in a campaign where an inconsistent Reading have struggled somewhat.

Football Insider’s Veysey writes that informed by a ‘Leeds source’, Swift: “is on the club’s target list of potential midfield signings in the next window.”

The pursuit of Swift, writes Veysey, is not dependent on the division that Leeds United find themselves in next season. He adds that “the hierarchy [at Leeds] regard him as a player capable of thriving in either league [Premier League/Championship].”

It will be a big test for Swift and his Reading teammates tonight as they take on form side Brentford who look to be gearing up for a promotion charge. Tonight’s game will be an ideal test of his big-game potential.

