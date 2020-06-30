Doncaster Rovers will leave their contract offer for Kieran Sadlier on the table for the time being, as per the Doncaster Free Press.

The winger’s current deal at the Keepmoat Stadium expires today and he is leaving the League One side as a free agent to explore his options.

Sadlier, who is 25 years old, impressed for Donny in the past campaign and scored 12 goals and gained six assists in 40 appearances in all competitions.

There have been whispers of him reuniting with ex-boss Grant McCann at Hull City, however, the Tigers’ precarious position in the Championship has put all their summer transfer plans up in the air.

Donny manager Darren Moore has said, as per the Doncaster Free Press: “We’ll keep in contact in Kieran. Kieran will be the one that tells us. There is an offer there for him. We understand he’s been advised by his advisers to let his contract run down because they believe that other opportunities will come in for him.”

“He knows how important he is for us, we’ve illustrated that to him. We have a gentleman’s agreement that he’ll come back to me at some point. The boy wants to play football.”

Sadlier, who has also previously played for the likes of West Ham United, Peterborough United and Cork City, will have to weigh up his next move and see what opportunities arise.

Doncaster aren’t ruling out the possibility of bringing him back to the club, but their offer won’t wait forever.

Sad to see Sadlier go, Donny fans?