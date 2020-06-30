Ollie Clarke is leaving Bristol Rovers on a permanent basis for the first time in his career, as announced by their official club website this afternoon.

The midfielder has sent a message to the Gas’ fans on his Twitter account (see tweet below):

Clarke, who is 28 years old, has made 271 appearances for the Pirates.

He has turned down staying there in favour of a fresh challenge, with a reunion at Mansfield Town with Graham Coughlan looking a distinct possibility now.

Clarke has been a great servant to Bristol Rovers and stuck with them when they dropped into non-league in 2014. He has since played a key part in their back-to-back promotions to League One.

The Gas’ CEO Martyn Starnes said, “We want to thank Ollie for his contribution and services during his time at the Club.

“Ollie has been a terrific servant to Bristol Rovers F.C over the past decade, with a highlight reel of memories to choose from, which has earned him the label of a fan-favourite.

“We had been negotiating a new deal with Ollie, with the offer of a testimonial to mark his decade long service, but he felt the time was right for him to seek a fresh start elsewhere.”

Clarke could be set to join the ambitious Mansfield as they look to gain promotion from League Two next season. The Stags have signed Jordan Bowery, Jamie Reid and Marek Stech so far and are the busiest side in the Football League so far.

In other Bristol Rovers new, they are close to signing three new players, as reported by The72.

