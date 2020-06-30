Luton Town are in “discussions” over extending Izzy Brown’s loan deal from Chelsea, as detailed on their official club website.

The Hatters are hoping he stays until the end of the current season and helps them remain in the Championship.

Nathan Jones’ side travel to face table toppers Leeds United tonight at Elland Road and are eager to build on their impressive 1-0 win over Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium last time out.

Keeping Brown at the club for next month would be a boost for Luton. He adds more quality to their team going forward and can make things happen.

Brown, who is 23 years old, only has a year left on his contract at Stamford Bridge meaning he will need to start thinking about his long-term future there. His chances of ever breaking into Chelsea’s first-team are very slim.

He has made 27 appearances for Luton in all competitions so far this season, chipping in with a single goal and eight assists.

Brown has also spent time away from the Premier League giants at Vitesse, Rotherham United, Huddersfield Town, Brighton and Hove Albion and Leeds in the past.

The ex-West Brom youngster has played just once for Chelsea’s first-team since joining them seven years ago.

He has slotted in nicely into Luton’s side and although he has had some injury woes this year, Brown is no doubt capable of making an impact in the Championship.

