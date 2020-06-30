It is time again to vote on whether you approve of Michael O’Neill as the Stoke City head coach.

Last week, we launched the Manager Approval Ratings. This gives you a chance to vote on whether you are happy or not with your manager and to see what the rest of the fan base thinks. This is Week 2 of the Manager Approval Ratings and for the first time, we’ll get to see how opinion has moved over the last week.

We have changed the poll from last week. For the first time, we are including a Don’t Know option. This means if you are unsure if you approve or not of your head coach, you still have a chance to express your view.

Last week, Stoke City fans showed that they massively approve of Michael O’Neill as their head coach. 96% of fans have said that they approve of O’Neill as their head coach while 4% said they disapprove of him. This has given him an approval rating of +92.

It has been a bad week for Michael O’Neill and Stoke City. They had a tough match against Middlesbrough, another side at the wrong end of the Sky Bet Championship and recently boosted by the appointment of new head coach Neil Warnock. They would end up losing 2-0 to the Boro. They fell behind to an Ashley Fletcher header before Marcus Tavernier scored an impressive goal to condemn the Potters to defeat. This loss means Stoke have fallen to 20th in the league.

Do you approve or disapprove of Michael O'Neill as the Stoke City head coch?