QPR’s Paul Smyth has spent this season out on loan at Wycombe Wanderers in League One.

He was loaned to the Chairboys last summer after spending the campaign before at Accrington Stanley.

Smyth, who is 22 years old, was tipped for a bright future with the Hoops when they brought him to London from Linfield in 2017. He scored the winner on his debut against Cardiff City in the Championship and won the Supporter’s Young Player of the Season after his first year.

The twice-capped Northern Ireland international has made 19 appearances for QPR since his move there and has scored twice.

However, he has been shipped out on loan to League One for the past two seasons and hasn’t managed to score as many as he would have liked, bagging just a combined four goals for Accrington and Wycombe.

Smyth still has a year left on his contract at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium after signing an extension in January last year. This means that he still has another season to try and break into Mark Warburton’s plans.

The second tier side have a decision to make on his future at the club and if he is down the pecking order again, they could seek to loan him out for a third time.

On the other hand, QPR have given first-team opportunities to young players like Ebe Eze, Illias Chair and Bright Osayi-Samuel this term and could do the same for Smyth, especially if they sell a couple of players and need numbers in the squad.

For the time being, he will be looking to help Wycombe gain promotion from League One. They take on Fleetwood Town in the Play-Offs next month.

Does Smyth have a future at QPR?