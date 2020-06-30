Coventry City are closing in on the signing of Gustavo Hamer from PEC Zwolle, as previously covered by The72.

The Sky Blues have agreed an initial fee of €1.5 million to sign, though that figure is expected to have add-ons.

Hamer, who is 23 years old, is believed to have travelled to England this week to finalise his move and undergo a medical.

Coventry are preparing for life in the Championship next season and are looking to build a competitive squad. They won the League One title on the points-per-game system.

Signing Hamer will be a shrewd bit of business by Mark Robins. He is young and fits the bill for their exciting side. In addition, their ability to lure him from the Dutch top flight shows the club’s ambition going into next season.

Hamer made 26 appearances in the Eredivisie last season, scoring four goals and gaining six assists.

Based on his statistics on WhoScored, the midfielder obviously likes to play long balls. He made an average of 5.4 long balls per game in this past campaign for Zwolle.

This shows that his ability to play lengthy passes is something that Coventry could look to utilise next term and tells you something about the way they might try and play. Robins’ side might look to play the long ball game next season to cause problems to teams in the Championship.

