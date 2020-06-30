It is time again to vote on whether you approve of Neil Warnock as the Middlesbrough head coach.

Last week, we launched the Manager Approval Ratings. This gives you a chance to vote on whether you are happy or not with your manager and to see what the rest of the fan base thinks. This is Week 2 of the Manager Approval Ratings and for the first time, we’ll get to see how opinion has moved over the last week.

We have changed the poll from last week. For the first time, we are including a Don’t Know option. This means if you are unsure if you approve or not of your head coach, you still have a chance to express your view.

Last week, Middlesbrough fans showed that they massively approve of Neil Warnock as their head coach. 88% of fans have said that they approve of Warnock as their head coach while 13% said they disapprove of him. This has given him an approval rating of +75.

In his first week as the head coach of Middlesbrough, Neil Warnock had a great start. In an away match at Stoke City, another side struggling at the wrong end of the Sky Bet Championship table, they were able to win the game 2-0. Just before the half-hour mark, Ashley Fletcher headed in to score the first goal of the Warnock era. In the second half, Marcus Tavernier scored to double the lead and help Middlesbrough to get a crucial win in the battle against relegation.

Do you approve or disapprove of Neil Warnock as the Middlesbrough head coach?