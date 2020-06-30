It is time again to vote on whether you approve of Lee Bowyer as the Charlton Athletic head coach.

Last week, we launched the Manager Approval Ratings. This gives you a chance to vote on whether you are happy or not with your manager and to see what the rest of the fan base thinks. This is Week 2 of the Manager Approval Ratings and for the first time, we’ll get to see how opinion has moved over the last week.

We have changed the poll from last week. For the first time, we are including a Don’t Know option. This means if you are unsure if you approve or not of your head coach, you still have a chance to express your view.

Last week, Charlton Athletic fans showed that they massively approve of Lee Bowyer as their head coach. 98% of fans have said that they approve of Bowyer as their head coach while 2% said they disapprove of him. This has given him an approval rating of +96. This is the highest approval rating of any manager in the Sky Bet Championship.

This has been another great week for Lee Bowyer and Charlton Athletic. After winning last week, they had another chance to pull away from the relegation zone with a match against their London rivals QPR. In this match, they were able to get a vital win thanks to an early goal from Darren Pratley. This meant that Charlton moved up to 18th in the Championship and are three points above the relegation zone.

Do you approve or disapprove of Lee Bowyer as Charlton Athletic head coach?