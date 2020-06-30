Former Nottingham Forest assistant Roy Keane is in line for a shock return to management with national side Azerbaijan interested in appointing him as their new manager as reported by Nottinghamshire Live.

Keane, who also used to play for Nottingham Forest, is believed to be keen to return to the dugout following a spell as assistant to Martin O’Neill at the City Ground back in 2019.

Azerbaijan are thought to have offered him lucrative terms but he is still yet to be persuaded to take up the reins.

They are eager to appoint a successor to Nikola Jurcevic as soon as possible and Keane is thought to be one of their main targets.

The former Manchester United midfielder retired from football in 2006 and began a spell as manager of Sunderland. He also enjoyed a spell as boss of Ipswich Town before becoming assistant manager to Martin O’Neill for the Republic of Ireland.

He then became assistant at Aston Villa which combined with his Ireland role, but he quit Villa Park four months later.

He once again linked up with O’Neill in January 2019 when they took charge of Nottingham Forest but left in June to concentrate on his role as pundit with Sky Sports.

Keane is renowned for his outbursts and no-nonsense approach to punditry which has seen him become a real favourite with football fans.

He appears to enjoy the analysis side of football and should he decide to take the job with the Azerbaijan national team this could allow him to do a combination of both jobs which may be of interest to the Premier League legend.

Would Roy Keane be a good fit as manager of Azerbaijan?