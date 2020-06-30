It is time again to vote on whether you approve of Paul Cook as the Wigan Athletic head coach.

Last week, we launched the Manager Approval Ratings. This gives you a chance to vote on whether you are happy or not with your manager and to see what the rest of the fan base thinks. This is Week 2 of the Manager Approval Ratings and for the first time, we’ll get to see how opinion has moved over the last week.

We have changed the poll from last week. For the first time, we are including a Don’t Know option. This means if you are unsure if you approve or not of your head coach, you still have a chance to express your view.

Last week, Wigan Athletic fans showed that they massively approve of Paul Cook as their head coach. 88% of fans have said that they approve of Cook as their head coach while 12% said they disapprove of him. This has given him an approval rating of +76.

It has been a great week for Paul Cook and Wigan Athletic. After winning last week, they had another chance to pull away from the relegation zone with a match against their Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers. Luckily for them, they took advantage and were able to beat Blackburn 2-0. In the 80th minute, Lee Evans put Wigan ahead and they were able to seal the win in the 94th minute with a strike from Michael Jacobs. This has moved the Latics to 17th in the Sky Bet Championship.

Do you approve or disapprove of Paul Cook as the Wigan Athletic head coach?