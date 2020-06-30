Southend United have parted company with Sol Campbell, as announced by their official club website. Here are five early candidates to replace him-

Adam Barrett- He had two spells as a player at Southend and could be considered for their manager’s position now. The ex-centre-back is currently a coach at Championship side Millwall and had a spell as their caretaker manager last season. He is likely to be an early frontrunner after Campbell’s departure.

Paul Tisdale- The ex-Exeter City boss will be weighing up his next move after leaving MK Dons earlier in the last campaign. He guided the Dons to promotion to League One and could be tempted by a return to the dugout at Roots Hall next term.

Craig Fagan- He is currently the Blues’ Under-21’s manager and is an option. The ex-Derby County and Hull City player took up that role last year. Could Southend consider him for the full-time job now?

Paul Hurst- The ex-Grimsby Town, Shrewsbury Town, Ipswich Town and Scunthorpe United boss will be waiting for another opportunity in management. He has a point to prove in the Football League and is available if Southend are interested in his services.

Michael Jolley- He was dismissed by Grimsby in November after a year in charge. However, his Mariners side occupied a Play-Off spot at that stage of the campaign. As Southend search around for potential managers, his name may be considered as they look for someone to lead them into League Two.



Sad to see Campbell go, Southend fans?