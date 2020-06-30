Speaking to Luton Today, Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has said the club will “see where they are” at the end of the season before discussing the future of loan man Cameron Carter-Vickers.

After spending the first half of the season on loan with Stoke City, Spurs defender Cameron Carter-Vickers linked up with Luton Town in the January transfer window.

Since signing on loan for the Hatters, Carter-Vickers has played in nine matches for the club. He has started at centre-back in Luton Town’s seven games, of which they have lost just one.

Now, Luton boss Nathan Jones has opened up on Carter-Vickers’ future at Kenilworth Road. Speaking to Luton Today, Jones heaped praise on the defender and said discussions over his future will take place at the end of the season. He said:

“I just see a seven-game future for him here and then we’ll see where we are. Cam’s done brilliant, I signed him at Stoke as well to be fair, he’s a player I know.

He fits in really well, has great attributes, complements what we have here very, very well as we have very aggressive centre-halves, but he’s a real mobile, quick one.

“So I think he’s done really well, but it’s all about continuing development.”

It will be interesting to see how Carter-Vickers’ situation with Spurs pans out this summer. He has spent most of his time at the club either with the Under-23s or out on loan, previously spending time with Swansea City, Sheffield United, Ipswich Town and the aforementioned Stoke.

Luton Town fans, would you like to see the club pursue a return deal for the Spurs defender this summer? Have your say in the poll below.

Would you pursue another deal for Carter-Vickers?