According to a report from Bristol Live, Mansfield Town boss Graham Coughlan has made a “late attempt” to sign Bristol Rovers skipper Ollie Clarke before he extends his stay at the Memorial Stadium.

Bristol Rovers captain Ollie Clarke is out of contract this summer. His current deal expires at midnight tonight (Tuesday) and is said to be close to agreeing on new terms with the Gas.

However, former Bristol Rovers manager Graham Coughlan has reportedly hijacked his former club’s efforts to tie Clarke down to a new deal. Bristol Live reports that Mansfield Town have made a late attempt to try and sign Clarke on a free transfer, with Coughlan coming in with a late offer.

Coughlan and Clarke are said to have a close relationship. Clarke was given the captain’s armband by the former Gas Army boss after Tom Lockyer’s departure and he could be tempted to Field Mill by the Stags’ late offer.

Clarke has been with Bristol Rovers his entire career, excluding loan spells away. He came through the club’s academy and after spending time on loan with Gloucester City, Mangotsfield Town and Clevedon Town, has gone on to play 296 times for Rovers, scoring 21 goals and laying on 10 assists in the process.

With the two sides battling for Clarke’s signature, it will be interesting to see how the situation pans out. With his contract expiring at midnight tonight, a conclusion will surely not be far away.

Where do you think Clarke should be for next season? Should he stay with Bristol Rovers or make the move to Mansfield Town? Have your say in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Who do you think Clarke should sign a contract with?