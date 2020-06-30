Ross County have confirmed on their official club website that they have signed former Charlton Athletic midfielder Regan Charles-Cook after his release from League One side Gillingham.

League One side Gillingham opted not to extend the contract of midfielder Regan Charles-Cook earlier this summer. His departure from Priestfield Stadium has allowed him to look for a new club on a free transfer and now, it has been confirmed that he has found a new team.

Scottish Premiership side Ross County have moved to bring Charles-Cook to Dingwall, bringing the former Charlton Athletic midfielder in on a free transfer.

Upon the announcement, the ex-Gillingham man was praised by Ross County boss Stuart Kettlewell. Charles-Cook was labelled as “young and hungry”, with Kettlewell, who played over 150 times for Ross County, saying that he is exactly what the club are looking for. He said:

“Regan is a player we are really excited about. He is young, hungry and is looking to really push himself on and these are qualities we are looking for.

“If you look at some of the experience, he has for such a young player, Regan has competed at a good level and we hope he can bring that here. The Scottish Premiership will be another step up for him, but we will work hard with him to make sure he can achieve at this level.

“We have tried to take in some younger players this summer with a bit of experience that have that desire to want to push on and we are really happy to get Regan on board, who we feel ticks those boxes.”

Charles-Cook, 23, spent time in Arsenal’s youth set up before switching to Charlton Athletic as a youngster. The midfielder played nine times for the Addicks senior side, scoring one goal and laying on two assists. Most of Charles-Cook’s time at The Valley was spent out on loan, spending stints with Solihull Moors and Woking before joining Gillingham in 2018.

With the Gills, Charles-Cook scored six goals and laid o two assists in 51 appearances. Now, he looks for a new challenge in Scotland with Ross County.

