Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has sent a stern warning over his side’s recent form and insisted that they must be cautious over getting carried away as reported by The Sheffield Star.

Wednesday have been in good form since the resumption of the Championship season taking four points from their two games against promotion-chasing Nottingham Forest and Bristol City.

They take on a West Bromwich Albion side on Wednesday evening who have endured different fortunes to their opponents with them having drawn with Birmingham City and lost to Brentford in what have been lacklustre performances from Slaven Bilic’s men.

Owls boss Monk is pleased with his side’s current form but insists there is still work to do as they look to adapt to their new 3-5-2 formation.

“There are a lot of pleasing aspects from both games,” he said. “There is still a lot to work on and we’re not going to be where we want to be just yet but in terms of the steps forward, some of the quality shown, both with the ball and without the ball, defensively, it’s definitely a huge step forward and a building block to go on.”

“We talked about that throughout the break and we’ve shown that. We’ve now got seven games to show that even more.”

SOLID

Wednesday face a difficult run-in with five of their seven games being against teams above them in the table and Monk knows they will need to continue their impressive form.

“You’re going to have to have your moments where you need to defend well or that your keeper has to save shots. I don’t think Joey Wildsmith was overworked, defensively in these last two games we’ve looked much more solid, much more together and we don’t look like giving away cheap goals.”

“We look much more solid, that’s something that we worked on. And while we do need more work on it, we look a threat, moving the ball going forward, the boys have adapted well to it. Credit to the players, that’s all I can say.”

“They’ve performed really well in these two games, but we know the demand on us is to make sure we continue that in the seven games we left as well.”