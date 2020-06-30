Speaking to the Birmingham Mail, out of contract goalkeeper Joe Hart has said that he hopes to keep playing at the highest level possible, amid links with Derby County and West Brom.

As covered here on The72, 75-time England international Joe Hart has been attracting Championship interest. His contract expires this summer and he has been linked with both Derby County and West Brom.

With his contract at Burnley expiring today, Hart will become a free agent for the first time in his career. Now, he has moved to comment on his transfer situation. Speaking to Birmingham Live, Hart said that he still believes he can keep playing at the top of the game. He said:

“I’ve put myself in a position where there’s not a lot of places that haven’t heard of me as a goalkeeper, haven’t heard of me for what I can do. I’d like to think I’m always going to have those links.

“Well, I know, I strongly believe I can play at the top level, but football’s about politics, it’s not necessarily about ability.



“I understand that getting to the place I want to be is going to be difficult, but I’m going to give myself the best opportunity to play at the highest level possible, and when I do get that chance, I’m going to be ready.”

Hart, 33, is a vastly experienced ‘keeper, making 537 senior appearances across the span of his career. The ‘keeper – who started out with Shrewsbury Town – has spent the majority of his career with Manchester City, who he won the Premier League with twice, also playing in the Champions League on 42 occasions.

Hart has represented England 75 times, holding down the spot as the country’s number one from 2010 to 2017.

While he has struggled somewhat in recent years, Hart would be a good acquisition for a club either at the top end of the Championship or coming up into the Premier League.

West Brom and Derby County fans, is Hart a player you would like to see join your club this summer? Let us know your thoughts in the poll below.

Would you like to see your club sign Joe Hart this summer?