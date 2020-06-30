West Bromwich Albion are set to begin contract talks with on-loan Northampton Town striker Callum Morton according to The Athletic.

Morton has been on loan at the Cobblers during the second half of the season and last night helped them to win promotion to League One as they beat Exeter City 4-0 in the play-off final.

The youngster scored two goals in the semi-final against Cheltenham Town as they roared back from 2-0 down in the first-leg to beat them 3-2 on aggregate. He then replicated his impressive performance at Wembley as he scored the second goal in the 4-0 thrashing of Exeter.

The 20-year-old has been hailed by Northampton boss Keith Curle as well as pundits who watched him in action and is sure to have a bright future ahead of him.

The young forward scored eight goals in 12 appearances during his loan spell at Northampton and there is bound to be a host of clubs looking to enquire about his availability for next season.

His contract expires in 2021 and West Brom are keen to tie him down to a long-term deal to ward off any potential suitors.

The Baggies could decide to send the youngster out on loan once again particularly if they win promotion to the Premier League with him more than likely not being ready for first-team action in the top-flight yet.

Morton is a very talented, young forward who has been excellent in League Two this term and his goalscoring record has been magnificent for Northampton since his arrival.

West Brom are renowned for having a good academy and bringing through good prospects and they will be desperate to retain Morton on a long-term basis.

Should Callum Morton sign a new deal at West Brom?