Jack Harrison is in his second loan season at Elland Road from Premier League giants Manchester City. Last season, there were Leeds United fans calling for him to be sent back. Those clamouring voices of disapproval are now silenced.

Harrison didn’t have a particularly bad run last season as a Leeds United player, not by any measure. However, he put the hard yards in over the summer and came back a better player. The results of that can be seen this season.

More goals. More assists. More game time. Everything is more, more, more about him. Five Man of the Match performances this season mark out just how much he has improved.

That is something that pundit, and BBC Radio Leeds match commentator, Noel Whelan has noted. Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan says:

“He never comes off these days and that is a compliment to Jack Harrison. You see Helder Costa coming off and other midfielders coming off but he seems to be a permanent fixture now for Leeds. One that is out there until the end of the game every week. That is testament to the way he has gone about his business this year and the effort levels he is putting into his performances. His attitude and work rate is second to none.”

Harrison’s goal against Fulham (featured image) was his 6th of the season, a season where he also has 8 assists. It was also a goal where Whelan saw Harrison’s development. On this point, Whelan commented:

“The goal – he held a man off for 10 yards. He was under severe pressure but still had the audacity to put it through the keeper’s legs. That is a player at the top of his game. A confident player who believes in his ability. It was a tremendous finish and a tremendous performance from him in that second half.”

There is little doubt that Jack Harrison has improved this season and Leeds United fans will be looking for more evidence of that tonight against a struggling Luton Town side.

