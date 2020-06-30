Celtic are considering a move for Wigan Athletic goalkeeper David Marshall, as per a report by the Daily Mail.

The Scotland international has emerged on the radar of the Hoops.

Marshall, who is 35 years old, rose up through the youth ranks at Celtic and left in 2007.

He joined Wigan last summer and has been their first choice in the Championship this season. He still has a year left on his contract at the DW Stadium.

Celtic are in the hunt for a goalkeeper for the next campaign and Southampton’s Fraser Forster is their number one target. They are also considering Joe Hart, as well as Marshall, though the Burnley stopper is also a target for West Brom, as covered by The72.

Marshall made 50 appearances for the Glasgow side earlier in his career before moving to England to join Norwich City 13 years ago.

He spent three years at Carrow Road before switching to Cardiff City. The 6ft 3inc ‘keeper was a hit in Wales and stayed for seven season, playing 278 games.

Marshall helped the Bluebirds gain promotion to the Premier League in 2013 and was later snapped up by Hull City.

He was the Tigers’ second choice in his first two seasons at the KCOM Stadium but made the number one spot his own in the last campaign under Nigel Adkins.

However, Marshall departed the Yorkshire side last summer when his contract expired and linked up with fellow second tier side Wigan.

Will Celtic sign Marshall?