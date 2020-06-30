West Bromwich Albion make the trip to Sheffield Wednesday tomorrow evening as they look to return to winning ways following a disappointing two games upon the resumption of the season.

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has issued his verdict on the encounter between the two sides claiming that Garry Monk’s men will get a draw from the game.

West Brom have drawn with Birmingham City and lost 1-0 to Brentford since the campaign resumed and their performances have been far from their free-flowing best.

In contrast, Wednesday are unbeaten since the restart and beat play-off hopefuls Bristol City 2-1 in what was an impressive performance but they will be losing some key players today due to the expiry of their contracts.

Top scorer Steven Fletcher will be unavailable after rejecting a short-term extension which will be a real blow to their chances of getting a result against Slaven Bilic’s men.

Prutton believes that it will be a tight game and said: “Sheffield Wednesday were really good in large parts of the game against Bristol City on Sunday, and looked as though they were the side really chasing the play-offs.”

“West Brom will be concerned now. Another defeat and the gap to third could be closed again. They are struggling for goals, too, and I think they will be held by Wednesday.”

Bilic held a team meeting yesterday to address the concerns he had and he claimed there was a reaction from his players in training and he will be eager to see his side claim all three points to avoid Brentford closing the gap any further.

On paper, West Brom should have far too much quality for Sheffield Wednesday but if their recent troubles in front of goal continue, they could find themselves looking nervously over their shoulders.

