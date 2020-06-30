Rangers want to sign ex-West Brom and Leeds United forward Kemar Roofe, as per a report by the Scottish Sun.

Steven Gerrard’s side have identified the Anderlecht man as a potential summer target.

The Glasgow giants are keen on bringing him to Ibrox on loan with the view to a permanent deal at a later date.

Roofe, who is 27 years old, made the move to Belgium last summer and has scored seven goals in 16 games in all competitions since his switch. Eyebrows were raised when he left Leeds United at the end of last season.

He joined the Whites in 2016 from Oxford United and spent three years at Elland Road. He made 123 appearances for the Yorkshire side and chipped in with 33 goals.

Roofe started his career at West Bromwich Albion and rose up through the youth ranks at the Hawthorns. However, he never made a senior appearance for the Baggies and instead spent time away on loan at Víkingur Reykjavik, Northampton Town, Cheltenham Town and Colchester United.

Oxford lured him away from West Brom on a permanent deal in 2015 and he bagged 26 goals for the U’s to earn his move to Leeds.

Rangers are now looking into a move for Roofe as they look to strengthen their attacking options for next season. Gerrard’s men are hoping to get closer to champions Celtic next term and see him as someone who would be able to make an impact in the Scottish Premiership.



Would you like to see Roofe join Rangers?