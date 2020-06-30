Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has praised Leeds United as the “best team in the Championship” ahead of their crucial clash at Elland Road this evening.

As reported by Leeds Live, Jones has claimed that their opponents are the best side in the division and is well aware of the tough task which they are faced with when they make the trip to Elland Road.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are currently top of the league following their 3-0 hammering of Fulham on Saturday and will be hoping to extend the gap to third-placed Brentford with another win this evening.

Luton have taken four points from six since the restart of the season and look more of a threat under Jones and their manager has been full of praise for Leeds.

“It’s the toughest test in the league, it has been all season, it was last year too,” he said. Leeds are the best side in the Championship and I don’t mean that with any disrespect to anyone else, but they don’t change.”

“They come after you, they’re relentless, they play a certain way and if you’re not at it, then you don’t survive. What you have to do is make sure you defend well, work hard and take your chances, if you do that then you’ll have an opportunity.”

Jones has claimed that his side won’t be treating the game as a ‘free hit’ and will be ready to test theirselves against the best.

“Every game is important, it’s a mini tournament, a mini league, we have to take the points where we can get them,” he said. “It’s 100 per cent not a free hit and we’re not looking at it in that way in any way, shape or form.”

“We want to build momentum, we want to make sure we’re structurally good, so it’s not about going there and having a free hit, absolutely not, and I don’t want the players thinking that. We mentioned that today, it’s a chance to build.”

Luton will be the underdogs for their game against Leeds but they have proven that they are capable of taking points off the better sides in the division and Bielsa and his side will do well not to underestimate their opponents.

