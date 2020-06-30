Luton Town is a side who’ve seen a glut of promotions come their way over recent seasons. Last season it was the step up from League One to the rigours of the Sky Bet Championship.

It’s a big step up for any side to take and the Hatters are struggling near the bottom of the table. Recent results have been encouraging and are on something of an upward trend.

With the ups, invariably, come the downs and Frankie Musonda provides that aspect with the following:

I’ve seen many come and go, now it’s my turn. Thankyou @LutonTown 🧡 pic.twitter.com/WHize1O48E — Frankie Musonda ￼ (@frankiemusonda) June 29, 2020

Musonda is a home-grown player, signing for the Bedfordshire outfit as an 8-year-old in 2006. He moved from the youth sides to Under-18s in 2014 and to the first-team set-up in 2016.

The 22-year-old has featured in just 14 games for the Hatters, three in League Two and 11 in the EFL Trophy. Aside from that contribution, he’s spent the majority of time out on loan away from Kenilworth Road at Braintree, Oxford City and Hemel Hempstead Town.

His thank you to the fans, that ends his farewell tweet, is a thank you that hasn’t gone unnoticed. Fans have responded to his tweet. Below are a series of their tweeted comments.

Luton Town fans respond to Musonda goodbye tweet

All the best Frankie, been a pleasure watching you play and become a great role model over the last few years. Let me know if there’s anything I can do to help you in the next chapter. #Pires — Man Like Pires (@SimonDunn3) June 29, 2020

Followed your career here in the States and sorry to see you go – good luck with your next move !! — Texas Hatters (@Gary60249452) June 29, 2020

Good luck frankie on the next chapter in your career👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 — Graeme Smith (@GraemeS44479531) June 29, 2020

Good luck in your future career abd you’ll always be a hatter 👍 — darren austin (@darrenaustin9) June 29, 2020

I just know we are going to regret letting you go .. good luck I. Everything you do . — carol Dowse (@dowse_carol) June 29, 2020

Amazing Frankie! Did you know you still hold some school records here @CastleNewnham? Be good to see if you wanted to visit us post-COVID of course! — Castle Newnham PE (@CN_PE) June 29, 2020

Good luck with what the future holds for you. You never looked out of place when given a chance & always showed how well you have been brought up. Life is full of ups & downs but hopefully you’ll now get the opportunity you richly deserve. — Kev Lennon (@kevlennon1) June 29, 2020

Frankie thank you for being part of the Luton family and hopefully one day you come back and put on the famous shirt again and best of luck where ever you be playing next take care bro and best of luck — William reader (@Williamreader5) June 29, 2020

Echo all the other positive sentiments here. And well done with all your community and junior hatters work. A side that not everyone sees. Best of luck for the future and sure you’ll be a credit to your next club. pic.twitter.com/QWAuq1WnJg — Nick Stafford (@nick_staf) June 29, 2020

I’ve seen many come and go too Frankie ( hatter for 53 years) , some fade away, others shine. With your attitude I’m sure you will be one who will rise to this challenge and shine brightly. 👍👍 — mick kent (@mickkent2) June 29, 2020

What next for Frankie Musonda?