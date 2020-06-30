Luton Town is a side who’ve seen a glut of promotions come their way over recent seasons. Last season it was the step up from League One to the rigours of the Sky Bet Championship.

It’s a big step up for any side to take and the Hatters are struggling near the bottom of the table. Recent results have been encouraging and are on something of an upward trend.

With the ups, invariably, come the downs and Frankie Musonda provides that aspect with the following:

Musonda is a home-grown player, signing for the Bedfordshire outfit as an 8-year-old in 2006. He moved from the youth sides to Under-18s in 2014 and to the first-team set-up in 2016.

The 22-year-old has featured in just 14 games for the Hatters, three in League Two and 11 in the EFL Trophy. Aside from that contribution, he’s spent the majority of time out on loan away from Kenilworth Road at Braintree, Oxford City and Hemel Hempstead Town.

His thank you to the fans, that ends his farewell tweet, is a thank you that hasn’t gone unnoticed. Fans have responded to his tweet. Below are a series of their tweeted comments.

Luton Town fans respond to Musonda goodbye tweet

