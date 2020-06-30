Wealdstone winger Dennon Lewis is attracting interest from a whole host of Football League clubs, according to a report by The Sun.

He is on the radar of Sunderland, Huddersfield Town and Leyton Orient, as well as Charlton Athletic.

Lewis, who is a former contestant of Love Island, impressed last season in the National League South and could be rewarded with a big move this summer.

The winger joined the Royals in June last year and scored 14 goals to help them win the National League South title.

The 23-year-old started his career at Watford and rose up through the youth ranks at Vicarage Road. He never made a senior appearance for the Hornets, despite being a regular for their youth sides.

Lewis gained his first taste of first-team football on loan at Woking in the 2016/17 season, followed by a spell in League Two at Crawley Town the season after.

Watford released him in 2018 and he subsequently signed a one-year deal in Scotland with Falkirk. The London-born winger made 23 appearances for the Scottish Championship side and scored two goals.

Lewis had a brief spell in the National League at Bromley before joining Wealdstone and his move to the sixth tier has paid off for him.

The ex-Love Islander could now be on his way up the leagues and will be weighing up his next move. Sunderland, Huddersfield and Leyton Orient have identified him as a potential target, though there is believed to be a few more clubs monitoring his situation.

Would you like your club to sign Lewis?