Blackburn Rovers and Birmingham City are interested in Shrewsbury Town defender Aaron Pierre, according to a report by Football Insider.

The Shrews are facing a battle to hold onto their centre-back this summer amid interest from the Championship.

Pierre, who is a Grenada international with 10 caps under his belt, only joined Shrewsbury last summer but has impressed during his first season with Sam Ricketts. He made 37 appearances in all competitions and chipped in with four goals.

He started his career at Fulham before switching to London rivals Brentford as a youngster in 2011. He went on to make three first team appearances for the Bees and also enjoyed loan spells away at Cambridge United and Wycombe Wanderers.

The Chairboys made his move there permanent in May 2014 and he spent three seasons playing for Gareth Ainsworth’s side, playing 149 games altogether and scoring 10 goals from defence.

Northampton moved for him in 2017 but they were relegated from League One in his first campaign at the club. Nevertheless, he did well for them in League Two in the 2018/19 season, bagging eight goals and winning their Player of the Season award.

That form earned him move to Shrewsbury in June last year and he still has two years left on the contract he signed.

However, both Birmingham and Blackburn see him as someone who would bolster their defence and could try and lure him to the Championship this summer.

