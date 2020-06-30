According to a report from German news outlet Kicker, Dynamo Dresden’s out of contract defender Linus Wahlqvist is attracting interest from a host of sides, including Championship trio Blackburn Rovers, Millwall and Reading.

Upon Dynamo Dresden’s relegation from 2.Bundesliga, Swedish defender Linus Wahlqvist is set to leave the club on a free transfer. Wahlqvist’s contract expires at the end of this month and amid his departure, he has been linked with a host of clubs.

Wahlqvist is attracting interest from all over Europe, with Championship trio Blackburn Rovers, Millwall and Reading all linked. They face competition from Spanish La Liga outfit CD Leganes and SC Paderborn, who currently sit at the bottom of the Bundesliga table.

Wahlqvist’s contract situation is an interesting one. His deal runs through until the summer of 2022 having signed a four-year deal upon his arrival in 2018 but “is not valid” for the third tier of German football, allowing him to leave for nothing this summer.

The Swedish defender has a good amount of experience given he is only 23. He came through the academy with Allsvenskan side IFK Norrkoping and went on to play 147 times for their senior team, scoring eight goals and laying on 13 assists. Since signing for Dynamo Dresden in 2018, Wahlqvist has provided five assists in 55 appearances.

Wahlqvist has represented Sweden on six occasions, with his last appearance for the national team coming in a 1-1 draw with Estonia in January 2018. He can play in a range of positions, playing at centre-back and right-midfield as well as at right-back at times during his career.

With Wahlqvist available on a bargain fee, it will be interesting to see who he ends up joining. Fans of Blackburn Rovers, Millwall and Reading, would you like to see your club sign the Swede this summer? Have your say in the poll below.

Would you like your club to sign Wahlqvist this summer?