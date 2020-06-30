Speaking to the club’s official website, Gary Rowett says anything but a win tonight against Swansea City will make it very difficult for Millwall to reach the Championship Play-Offs this season.

The Lions go into tonight’s game against the Swans in 11th place, five points behind sixth-placed Cardiff City. It’s been a tough start to the restart for Rowett’s men with his side only picking up one point from a possible six out of games against Derby County and Barnsley. “Whilst I have to be as positive as I can be and make sure it’s not too much of a massive issue for us, it’s been tough [since returning].”

Millwall have failed to hit the form that saw them beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 just before the country was put into lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic. “We finished with a 3-0 victory against Nottingham Forest and struggled to get that back as quickly as we’d like. It’s a nine-game mini-season and you can’t afford to not get momentum.

Speaking of tonight’s game Rowett said “We need to win on Tuesday – if we don’t, then it is going to be difficult to for us to get to where we want to be. Saturday was a point and a performance in the right direction, but there were tinges of disappointment as well.”