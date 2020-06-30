Speaking to the club’s official website, Gary Rowett says anything but a win tonight against Swansea City will make it very difficult for Millwall to reach the Championship Play-Offs this season.

The Lions go into tonight’s game against the Swans in 11th place, five points behind sixth-placed Cardiff City. It’s been a tough start to the restart for Rowett’s men with his side only picking up one point from a possible six out of games against Derby County and Barnsley.  “Whilst I have to be as positive as I can be and make sure it’s not too much of a massive issue for us, it’s been tough [since returning].”

Millwall have failed to hit the form that saw them beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 just before the country was put into lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic.  “We finished with a 3-0 victory against Nottingham Forest and struggled to get that back as quickly as we’d like. It’s a nine-game mini-season and you can’t afford to not get momentum.

  Do you approve of Alex Neil as Preston North End head coach? Manager Approval Ratings (Week 2)

Speaking of tonight’s game Rowett said “We need to win on Tuesday – if we don’t, then it is going to be difficult to for us to get to where we want to be. Saturday was a point and a performance in the right direction, but there were tinges of disappointment as well.”