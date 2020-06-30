Speaking to the Derby Telegraph, Derby County coach Shay Given has remained coy over links with Burnley’s out of contract goalkeeper Joe Hart, saying that he would be a “great goalkeeper” for whoever signs him this summer.

With his contract at Burnley expiring this summer, Joe Hart has been linked with a host of clubs. As covered here on The72, Derby County have been linked with the former Manchester City goalkeeper. Scottish Premiership side Celtic have also been linked.

Now, Derby County coach Shay Given has offered comment on Hart. Given – who worked with Hart while at Manchester City – said that the former England international is a “fantastic goalkeeper” but dropped no hints as to whether or not Derby are interested in signing him this summer. He said:

“Joe is a fantastic goalkeeper, he has been a great goalkeeper for a number of years. I don’t know what his next move is going to be, but I still feel he has got lots to offer the game.

“I know Joe personally as well, I know he will have a point to prove and he will want to show people that he is still capable of being a number one. You can see he is itching to get back playing again. Whichever club gets him, it will be good for them, for sure.”

When asked if he would be open to working with Hart again, Given said that he thinks a lot of clubs will be after him this summer, adding that the Rams have not looked at targets yet as they are unsure of the funds that will be available to them.

“Good question,” he added.

“I think there will be a lot of clubs looking for Joe Hart, he is a fantastic goalkeeper. We haven’t looked at targets yet for the summer, we don’t know what our budget is.

“We have to sit down at the end of the season and weigh up. Ben Hamer is obviously here as well, he is only on loan of course.

“We have got Kelle Roos, Henrich Ravas, Jonny Mitchell – we have got a lot of goalkeepers, so I think we will sit down at the end of the season and see how we move our department forward.”

