Luton Town confirmed that five players would be leaving the club upon the expiry of their contracts at the end of this month, one of which is former Birmingham City and Plymouth Argyle forward Jake Jervis.

Jervis, 28, departs Luton Town after two years and a half at Kenilworth Road. Alongside Jervis in departing at the end of their contracts is goalkeeper Marek Stech and defenders Donervon Daniels, Lloyd James and Frankie Musonda.

Upon the announcement, the Hatters played tribute to each of the departing players, including scholars Josh Boorn and Jonas Kalonda. The club moved to thank the departing players for their efforts with the club, saying:

“Everyone at Kenilworth Road would like to wish those seven players every success in their future career. They have all played a part in the club’s progression, whether they have been here for a single season, or for 15 years like Frankie – who we are proud to call ‘one of our own’.”

Jervis played in 14 games for Luton Town, scoring one goal and laying on one assist in his time with the club. The forward – who can play on the wing as well as through the middle – spent most of his time with the club out on loan. He spent stints with AFC Wimbledon and Salford City in recent seasons.

With Jervis available on a free, it would not be surprising to see him attracting interest from clubs in League One and League Two. Is he a player you would like to see join your club this summer? Have your say in the poll at the bottom of the page.

