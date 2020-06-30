Mansfield Town have confirmed on their official club website that recently released Luton Town goalkeeper Marek Stech has joined the club on a free transfer.

Goalkeeper Marek Stech’s release from Luton Town was only confirmed on Monday. Now, it has been revealed that the shot-stopper has found a new club already.

League Two side Mansfield Town have pounced to bring him in, adding him to Graham Coughlan’s goalkeeping ranks. Stech has signed a two-year contract with the Stags, joining on a free transfer.

Upon the announcement, Stags boss Coughlan has revealed that Stech is a player he has been trying to sign for 12 months, saying he is happy to have brought in someone of such experience. He said:

“Marek is a top goalkeeper who has presence, stature and a great pedigree. I’ve been chasing him for 12 months, so to finally land him is a big relief.

“Obviously, being promoted with his previous club shows the experience that he has amassed. Along with our goalkeeping coach, Seamus McDonagh, they will drive the goalkeeping department and help our younger goalkeepers grow and develop.”

Stech, 30, started out in Sparta Prague’s youth academy in the Czech Republic before joining West Ham as a youngster. Stech played three times for the Hammers’ senior side, spending time out on loan with Wycombe Wanderers, Yeovil Town, Bournemouth and Leyton Orient before making a permanent move to Yeovil.

Stech featured in 90 games for Yeovil before leaving for former club Sparta Prague in 2014. Stech returned to England with Luton Town three years later and played in 49 games for the Hatters before his release.

Now, with his move to Mansfield Town confirmed, it will be interesting to see if he makes a big impact under Coughlan. Mansfield fans, are you happy with the signing of Stech? Have your say in the poll below.

