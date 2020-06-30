Millwall have announced their 2019/20 retained list.

Shane Ferguson has signed a new long term contract, he had previously signed a new deal in February last year. Meanwhile, Aiden O’Brien has penned a short term extension that will run until the culmination of the 2019-20 campaign.

It was already known the current loan deals for Luke Steele, Jayson Molumby, Ryan Woods and Mason Bennett had been extended until the end of the extended season.

There is a first professional contract for Hayden Muller – he was on the bench for the first game of the restart against Derby County. There are also first professional deals for Jayden Davis, Alex Mitchell and Sean O’Brien.

George Alexander, son of former Lions striker Gary Alexander has had his contract extension triggered for next season. There have also been options taken for Rueben Duncan, Danny McNamara, Harry Ransom, Ryan Sandford, Sam Skeffington, Besart Topalloj and Joe Wright.

Dan Moss, Isaac Olaofe and Rob Strachan have all also signed new deals.

However, Jesse Debrah who was included in the matchday squad for the first time against Bristol City in the final home game of last season will leave the club when his contract expires as will Harvey Bradbury.

Millwall’s full retained list for 2020/21

Bartosz Bialkowski, Frank Fielding, Jason McCarthy, Murray Wallace, Shaun Hutchinson, Jake Cooper, Mahlon Romeo, Alex Pearce, James Brown, Shaun Williams, Jed Wallace, Ben Thompson, Shane Ferguson, Ryan Leonard, Connor Mahoney, Jiri Skalak, Tyler Burey, Billy Mitchell, Tom Bradshaw, Matt Smith and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson.

U23’s: Ryan Sandford, Joe Wright, Danny McNamara, Junior Tiensia, Harry Ransom, Rob Strachan, Besart Topalloj, Dan Moss, Reuben Duncan, Sam Skeffington, Jay Barton, George Alexander, Isaac Olaofe

U18’s: Leighton Fanshawe, Jordan Gilmore, Tyler Brown, Hayden Muller, Chibuke Ezennolim, Arthur Penney, Kyle Roberts-Hutton, Benjamin Bennett, Ezekiel Miller, Alex Mitchell, Alfie Allen, James Fitzgerald, Jayden Davis, Jacob Munting, Abdul Abdulmalik, Sean O’Brien, Nana Boateng, Tyrese Briscoe, Oli Bate.